A content creator has sparked debate online after sharing a post claiming that she reverse-engineered Blinkit’s app. She alleged that the online shopping platform checks installed apps, Wi-Fi names, locations, and users' battery levels, among other things. Blinkit’s Android team responded to the Instagram post, stating those checks serve technical and accessibility purposes.

What did the woman claim?

A content creator claimed that she reverse-engineered the Blinkit app. (Instagram/@berispills) more less

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Anika Beri, whose Instagram bio says she breaks down different apps, posted the Blinkit-related video. “I decompiled the Blinkit app. Its code can guess your age, who you live with and how desperate you are for that order,” she claimed.

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Beri claimed she examined the app's code and said it can infer a user's age, household makeup, and how urgently they want an order. Second, she also claimed the app logs font size, zoom level, and screen reader use to identify older users, alleging that parents using large text are less likely to compare prices and more likely to stick with default selections.

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{{^usCountry}} Third, she claimed Blinkit backs up a single file that carries login access to a new phone without requiring a one-time password. Fourth, she alleged that the app pairs a Wi-Fi name with a real location on every order, claiming that a network name can identify a home and link family accounts for retargeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Third, she claimed Blinkit backs up a single file that carries login access to a new phone without requiring a one-time password. Fourth, she alleged that the app pairs a Wi-Fi name with a real location on every order, claiming that a network name can identify a home and link family accounts for retargeting. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, Beri alleged that the app tracks battery levels, arguing low battery makes users less likely to wait and compare.

“It can guess your age, who you live with and how desperate you are for that order for context,” she said in a video.

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What did Blinkit say?

The company responded from its official Instagram account, addressing Beri’s claims. “From the Blinkit Android team - context on some of these, since there's actually a technical reason behind most of them instead of a marketing one.”

The company said, “For installed apps, we look for apps within the Eternal family, like Zomato and District, to make things work better across them with things like ‘Login with Zomato’. WhatsApp is there because you can share recipes with friends and family (creates a cart with all the ingredients), and Instagram is used for sharing your year-end recap directly to Stories.”

Defending the app, the team continued, “The font scaling, screen reader and accessibility checks are there because not everyone uses their phone the same way. Some people use larger text, some rely on screen readers, and we want to make sure they can use Blinkit and place orders just as comfortably.”

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Addressing the Wi-Fi detail, Blinkit’s Android team said the SSID check is a performance optimisation rather than a way to identify households or run marketing. On battery and CPU levels, the team said those signals help run Blinkit smoothly on resource-constrained phones.

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“We've actually talked about a lot of this publicly! There's a talk called ‘Delivering Performance in a Blink’ from droidCon India where we go into the Wi-Fi caching and device optimisations in a lot of detail.”

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Hindustan Times has reached out to Blinkit; this report will be updated when the company responds.