Woman wows netizens with her dance moves to Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone’s Piya More. Watch viral video

Watching dance videos has become a popular entertainment source for many, which is why videos of people shaking their legs to famous songs go viral occasionally. Now, a video of a woman dancing to an upbeat Bollywood track Piya More has captivated audiences far and wide. The song, picturised on actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone, is from the 2017 action-thriller film Baadshaho. Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan sang the song, while Manoj Muntashir wrote the song’s lyrics. The song that has struck a chord with people was composed by Ankit Tiwari.

Woman dances to the Bollywood song Piya More. (Instagram/@jhavartika)

Dancer Vartika Jha shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Piya more bole bole.” The video shows Jha, dressed in a stylish crop top and baggy jeans, dancing to the song Piya More. Her impeccable dance moves and infectious energy result in a performance that leaves viewers in awe.

Watch the viral dance video below:

The video was shared on Instagram on March 7. It has since gone viral, raking up more than a million views. Many even left comments after watching the video.

Here are some of the reactions:

An Instagram user posted, “Outstanding.” Another shared, “Wow.” “Wow. What energy....OMG mind blowing,” added a third. A fourth commented, “You are one of my favorite dancers.” “Loved it,” expressed a fifth. A sixth added, “You dance good.”

