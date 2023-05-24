Home / Trending / Woman dances gracefully to Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha’s Sawaar Loon. Watch

Woman dances gracefully to Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha's Sawaar Loon. Watch

By Arfa Javaid
May 24, 2023 10:37 AM IST

A video of a woman dancing in lehenga choli to Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s Sawaar Loon was shared on Instagram. Many have reacted to the video.

Dance videos are quite popular on Instagram thanks to their uplifting quotient. From a woman dancing to Choli Ke Peeche to a group’s captivating performance to the song To Build a Home, these videos keep us hooked to our screens for quite some time. Among the multitude of such videos, one, in particular, is catching the attention of many and winning hearts online.

“A little golden hour dance,” wrote artist Drisya ︎Reghuram while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Reghuram, dressed in a beautiful lehenga choli, dancing to the song Sawaar Loon. The sun’s rays embrace her as she twirls, casting a warm, ethereal glow upon her performance. With each step, Drisya leaves an indelible impression in the hearts of all who witnessed it.

Watch the dance video here:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has since then raked up more than 2.1 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“I have watched this more than 20 times I guess. So much in love,” posted an individual. Another added, “Gorgeous expressions and choreography.” “You look exactly how this song made me feel,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Wow.” “You are awesome,” shared a fifth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video dance video + 1 more
its viral viral video dance video
