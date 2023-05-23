Group’s in-sync dance performance is oddly satisfying to watch

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos that mesmerise us with stunning visuals and soothing rhythms. From intricate art creations to smooth and precise cutting techniques to synchronised dance sequences, these videos have a way of keeping us glued to our screens. One such video that has been going viral features the dance group Black Widow delivering a perfectly coordinated performance to a popular song. Chances are, you may find yourself hitting the replay button countless times. Dance group Black Widow delivers an oddly satisfying performance. (Instagram/@blackwidow__official)

The video, which has gone viral with over 7.9 million views, was shared on Instagram by dance group Black Widow. The viral video’s caption reads, “To build a home, to build something that makes you dream.” The video shows the dance group effortlessly weaving intricate patterns as they move in perfect harmony to the tunes of To Build a Home, a song by Cinematic Orchestra. The aerial perspective adds an extra dimension to the performance and enhances the visual experience. As the group dances, each movement blends into the next, creating a captivating visual spectacle that mesmerises viewers.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on March 9. Along with millions of views, it has also received lakhs of likes and a plethora of comments on Instagram.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“A human kaleidoscope!” posted an individual. Another added, “Oh my goodness!! What creativity is this? Outstanding!!” “Magical,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “I blurred my vision and this looks so beautiful.” “Wow, wow, wow,” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “Beautiful! Wavers between realistic and abstract.”

