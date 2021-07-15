Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Facebook user Trish Wilcher shared a series of posts about how she discovered the snakes.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The image shows the snake found in the woman's bedroom.(Facebook/@Trish Wilcher)

This is the story of how a woman while trying to remove ‘fuzz’ from her bedroom door ended up discovering 18 snakes under her bed. If you have ophidiophobia, then this is a tale you may want to avoid. The scary story has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

Facebook user Trish Wilcher shared the story of the discovery of the snakes in a series of posts. "Before going to bed, I spotted what I thought was a piece of fuzz on the floor, went to reach for it and it moved," Wilcher told WJBF-TV. It wasn’t long after that she and her husband Max discovered 16 more babies underneath the bed, along with their mother.

“Look at all the baby snakes in my bedroom. I am freaked out,” she wrote and shared a few images:

“Ok we have turned the bedroom upside down… found 17 babies and the momma. Up the street they have cleared some land that has been grown up for some time now … therefore we were the home spot for her litter! Still not confident that was the last of those things. Scared shirtless to be honest! No sleep tonight… just glad I saw that little tiny piece of what I thought was fuzz and went to pick it up!!!” she wrote in another post.

Take a look at her other shares:

People shared all sorts of comments on her posts. “I'm freaking out reading this,” shared a Facebook user. “Glad you and your loved ones are fine,” shared another. “Omg!” expressed a third.

Her husband Max later put each reptile in linen bags and later released them, reports WJBF-TV. ““He brought them out there to the creek area and released them there,” told Trish Wilcher.

How would you react in such a situation?

