Woman distribute buttermilk packets to workers toiling under Delhi's scorching heat, netizens laud her

As the temperature across India increases, many people are falling sick and suffering from heatstrokes. While many people are avoiding to step out of their homes, a lot of them have to be out in the blazing sun to make a living. Taking a note of this, Instagrammer Suchi Sharma decided to hand out buttermilk packets to workers, and give them some relief from the heat. Woman distributing buttermilk packets to workers.

The video shows Sharma visiting a ground in Delhi where people are working. As she approaches them, she warmly beckons everyone over and kindly inquires if they would like some refreshing buttermilk packets. Subsequently, she is captured distributing the packets to the diligent workers, spreading cheer and refreshment. (Also Read: Delhi heatwave: Man, living without cooler or fan, dies amid '107 degree' fever)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As Sharma shared this clip, in the caption she wrote, "Let's unite with compassion in this severe heatwave".

Watch the video here:

This video was shared two days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 5.4 million views. The post also has numerous likes. Many people flocked to the comments and shared their reactions. Several also applauded Sharma for her act.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Thank you for this; you deserve all the happiness."

A second added,"Forget about the money she spent, but talk about the sacrifice she made going out in that heat and doing that."

A third commented, "In this summer, with this zeal you are serving, you are blessed. God bless you, and stay safe."

"Your small contribution to the society counts a lot," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "May God bless you, and others who cannot do the same try just offering a glass of water to the delivery guy who comes to deliver, the bhaji wale bhaiya or didi who sells bhaji at your neighbourhood or comes to the doorstep and try keeping a big flat bowl with water outside for animals to drink."