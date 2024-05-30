Delhi heatwave: Man, living without cooler or fan, dies amid '107 degree' fever

A 40-year-old man died of heat stroke at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital amid sweltering heat in the national capital. According to reports, the man, a native of Bihar's Darbhanga, had been living in his room without any cooler or fan. A man takes shelter under an umbrella from the scorching sun on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi.(AFP)

The victim worked at a pipeline fittings factory in the national capital. He was brought to the doctors on Monday night by his roommate and other factory workers. He had been running a very high fever.

His body temperature had shot up above 107 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 10 degrees more than the normal body temperature.

The Indian Express reported the patient remained in the Heat Stroke Unit of the hospital. "He was shifted to the ward on Wednesday morning. His condition suddenly deteriorated. He died around 3 pm," a doctor said.

Heat stroke occurs when the body isn't able to control its temperature due to the failure of the sweating mechanism.

Delhi has been experiencing unusually high temperatures over the last few days. A weather station in the national capital logged a maximum temperature exceeding 52 degree Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. On Wednesday, Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in 79 years.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions with the possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm and very light rain accompanied with gusty winds .

Per the weather agency, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 45 degree Celsius.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category with a reading of 236, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With inputs from PTI