Delhi weather forecast: IMD sounds ‘orange alert’ for heatwave
IMD said on Wednesday that the prevailing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Northwest and Central India is expected to diminish gradually from May 30.
Delhi is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on Thursday, May 30, with heatwave conditions in certain areas, predicted the regional weather office, adding that there is a chance of a thunderstorm with very light rain or drizzle.
Shifting from a ‘red alert’ for the heatwave, the city is expected to be under an ‘orange alert’ on Thursday, with temperatures projected to decrease by 2°C to 3°C.
“Partly cloudy sky. Heatwave conditions at a few places. Possibility of thunderstorm/dust storm with very light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds (speed 25-35 kmph),” stated the regional meteorological centre, New Delhi, in its forecast for Thursday, May 30. The weather agency predicts a maximum temperature of around 45°C.
According to the meteorological centre, cloudy weather is expected to persist until June 1, after which light rain or drizzle is not anticipated until June 4. However, partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds are predicted.
Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, was quoted by ANI on Wednesday as saying, “For Thursday, we have issued an orange alert, with a predicted 2-3 degrees reduction in temperature. On May 31st and June 1st, due to western disturbances, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi-NCR and the entire Northwest region... By June 1st, there will be a 3-4 degrees reduction in temperature.”
Heatwave conditions in Delhi
The unyielding summer heat scorched Delhi on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to a record ‘52.3°C at 3:15 pm’ in Mungeshpur, located in the city's northwestern outskirts. This marked the highest temperature ever recorded anywhere in India.
IMD later revised its own reading, attributing the discrepancy to a possible “error” or “local factors.”
In a post on X on Wednesday evening, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said, “It is not official yet. A temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon.”
