Woman doesn’t reply to text during lunch break, boss snaps at her

Most people regularly interact with their managers, bosses or co-workers using WhatsApp. People often share some of such conversations, ranging from funny to rude, on social media too. Just like this share by Twitter user Meemi. The post shows how her boss snapped at her during a WhatsApp conversation when she failed to reply to him during her lunch break. The post has created a debate among netizens. While some supported her, a few others expressed their disagreement.

The image shows a part of a WhatsApp conversation between a woman and her boss.(Twitter/@Meemikins)

“Marketing agencies have no lunch break guys. What if Batman needs us or the brand has ruptured a lung?!?! It's basic,” she wrote as she posted the screenshot. The image shows a text from her boss asking her to identify a dish. When she doesn’t reply, they text her again, asking her why there is no reply. To which, Meemi texts back that she didn’t reply as she was having her lunch break. In reply, her boss snaps at her.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on May 23. Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 5.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 2,500 likes. People posted various comments while replying to the post. A few also asked questions to Meemi.

Here's how Twitter users reacted:

“Bro which company is this?” questioned a Twitter user. To which, Meemi replied, “I wouldn't be comfortable disclosing as I still work there till the end of the month. Maybe might just decide to watch the world burn afterwards but yes, we keep it profesh.” Another individual posted, “But who gets a 45 minute lunch break? Who needs it?” They also received a reply from Meemi. She expressed, “I had finished my allotted creatives for the day. Besides, when you cook your own meals it takes 45 minutes.” A third suggested, “Why don’t you give it back to them? Just be bold, if you are not planning to stay there till your next appraisal.” A fourth commented, “Feel for you.” A fifth wrote, “This is unfortunate. #Managers need to see beyond the #CTC sometimes. A healthy #workculture is just as important as #profits for a business to #survive.”

