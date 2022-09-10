Woman falls at the beginning of the race, gets up and wins it. Video wows people

A video showing the determination of a woman even after facing hurdles is winning people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the video shows how the woman won a race even after falling down at the beginning. It is one of such videos that may also leave you motivated.

The video was originally posted on a Twitter handle called Old Tappan Track & Field. “Bergen county championships- girls hh trials. Incredible effort by Abigail Dennis. Must watch,” they wrote and tweeted the video a few months ago.

The clip is now creating a buzz after being re-shared on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. They also shared the video with a sweet caption. “GO, ABBY, GO! Despite falling toward the beginning of the race, Abby still finds it in her to win the race! It's not over 'til it's over... you got this!” they posted.

The video opens to show the runners crossing hurdles during the race. While doing so, the woman, Abby, falls down as her competitors go ahead. Undeterred, however, she gives her all and finally wins the race.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has gathered close to 32,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wait what? That is incredible,” posted an Instagram user. “Good job,” expressed another. “Imagine if she had lost her focus after her fall! But she did it!! Great job!” commented a third. “I LOVE these stories… Completely inspiring,” wrote a fourth.