Woman finds message in a bottle that was written 10 years ago

Most of us have seen the idea of a message in a bottle in films. Messages were once written and thrown into the ocean with the hope that someone somewhere would find them. While this may seem more of a concept that was seen in movies, many people used to do it in real life too. Recently, a woman has gone viral for finding a message in a bottle from 10 years ago. Not only that, after reading the message, the woman also managed to find the person who had written it!

Woman finds message in a bottle. (Facebook/@Good Will Nurdle Hunting )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Message in a bottle, we found the sender. That's right, we found eight-year-old Ines Zepcan on Instagram! Though she's no longer eight-years-old. She is 18 years old! We went searching for her name and sent her a message, 'Hello Ines, have you ever written a message in a bottle? We found one with your name on it, but it could be another Ines Zepcan," shared Good Will Nurdle Hunting on Facebook.

Once Zepcan received this message, she replied and wrote, “'Hello! Yes I have! I just saw the video on your page, and that is my mum's email address haha. My siblings and I sent that bottle off a pier in Portland, Victoria, exactly 10 years ago! I'm sorry we couldn't send a million pounds along with the message, but I'm so glad you guys reached out, it has really brought back a lot of memories for me and my family. Probably not the most environmentally friendly choice made by my eight-year-old self, so I think I might have some cleaning up to do.'”

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on April 14. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. A few have also commented on the clip. An individual added, "Awesome" Another wrote, "Nice one."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON