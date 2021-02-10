Woman finds snake 'guarding' her food delivery. Can you spot the reptile?

If you’re someone who regularly uses various social media platforms, then you may have come across the posts which show an animal or an object hiding in plain sight. Case in point, this image of a snake shared on Instagram.

Rattlesnake Solutions, a snake removal company, shared the picture on their official Instagram profile. “A food delivery ended up, unknowingly, right next to a coiled Western Diamondback Rattlesnake in Tucson. The homeowner saw it when she went to get it ... which is where it sat until Dave arrived,” they wrote while sharing the pic.

The image of the reptile, which was found outside a house in Tucson, Arizona, was captured by snake catcher Save Holland, reports UPI.

"She was startled by the snake's close proximity, but not as panicked as some are. We figured the snake froze by the mat or on it when the delivery person approached, and was not seen until the customer opened the door,” Holland told McClatchy News, cites UPI. The rescued snake was later released.

Take a look at the picture. Can you spot it at first glance?

People have shared witty responses on the post. Just like this individual who wrote, “If I was really hungry, I would have used a rake or broom to get my food.” Expressing the same notion, another person replied, “I would have grabbed my food.” Another person commented on how long it took them to find the snake.

How long did it take you to spot the reptile?

