Woman gets grandparents' names tattooed on her ankle, surprises them. Watch their reaction

A video has been gaining a lot of traction on social media, and the reasons will become apparent to you once you watch it. In the video, one gets to see a woman surprising her grandparents with their names inked on her ankle. The heartwarming video is winning hearts online and may have the same effect on you.

The video has been reshared on GoodNewsCorrespondent's Instagram page. "Beautiful surprise: This woman tattooed her grandparents' names on her ankle. A day earlier, she had asked them to write their names on a piece of paper and then later took their signatures to the tattoo studio to complete the surprise. A beautiful gesture to honor them both," read the caption posted alongside the video.

The video opens to show the woman revealing the tattoo to her grandfather, who couldn't hold back his tears. As the video progresses, she can be seen consoling him with a warm hug. She then reveals the tattoo to her grandmother, and the duo give each other a loving hug.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

The video was originally posted by an Instagram user who goes by Agus. In an Instagram post, she shared that she had asked her grandparents to write their names for some college practical, but they were actually for the tattoo.

Watch the video shared by Agus here:

Both videos have received several likes and comments. The comments section is replete with heart emoticons.

"Oh my heart!" commented an Instagram user. "So beautiful and and so special," shared another with heart emoticons. "Aww!" posted a third. "Beautiful," posted a fourth. "That’s exactly what I did with my parents signature and tattooed them to my forearms," wrote a fifth.

