Woman gets photobombed by a paraglider, gets pleasantly surprised. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that are enough to bring a smile to your face and brighten up your day almost instantly. The feel-good factor in these videos are definitely the reason that makes them what they are. Just like this one video that has been posted on Instagram and gained several reshares because of how joyful and human it is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a woman named Janessa Acuña who is a blogger concentrating on sustainable fashion and lifestyle. In this video she can be seen standing in a field that is full of some tall grass and in front of a very blue and clear sky. The beautiful yellow flowers and a sunny day definitely made for a lovely photo opportunity.

But what happens next is the funniest part of the video which has also been clarified by a text insert in it. It reads, “I was taking pics then someone yelled photobomb.” This is the moment where viewers can see that a random paraglider just flew into the frame and even smiled for the camera! Its caption reads, “This was his main character moment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the happy video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around six days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this unexpected moment and sweet interaction between these two. It has also received more than 4,800 views on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user wrote, “That is so much fun.” It was accompanied by a laughing face emoji. “That is so cute. Those are the best pictures ever,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Incredible.”

What are your thoughts on this video?