Woman gets revenge on cheating boyfriend by giving away his Messi-autographed shirt

A woman got revenge on her cheating boyfriend by giving away his Copa América tickets and one of his most prized possessions - a football jersey autographed by Lionel Messi. Candela Fassino’s messy relationship drama played out on Instagram, where hundreds of people flocked for a chance to win the tickets and the Messi t-shirt. A woman gave away her boyfriend's shirt that was autographed by Lionel Messi.(Instagram/@leomessi)

According to What’s The Jam, Fassino is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In an Instagram video, she explained that she had caught her boyfriend cheating on her - and with her best friend, no less.

“My boyfriend just cheated on me with my best friend and look what I have here,” she says in the video. “The fool left his Copa America tickets for the next two games. And I’m now going to raffle everything.”

Fassino, a model and influencer, asked people who wanted a chance to grab the tickets to follow her account. “Oh and I forgot, for all you idiots who think you’re special, never trust a scorned woman,” she said.

In her video shared Tuesday, she announced the winner of the Copa America raffle and then made an even more startling offer - a chance to win a t-shirt autographed by Lionel Messi. “Who wants this shirt?” she asked, holding up the garment signed by the revered Argentinian footballer.

Her video has received over 1,000 comments and her follower count has gone up since she announced the two raffles.

On social media, the Buenos Aires woman explained she first realised her boyfriend was cheating on her on June 21. During a get-together with friends, Fassino saw her him texting her best friend. When she asked him what they were talking about, her boyfriend acted shifty.

“I opened the chat and realised parts of the conversation had been deleted. The last few messages didn’t make any sense and there were many that were sent out of nowhere,” Fassino explained.