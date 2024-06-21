Woman breaks down on camera after discovering boyfriend cheating on her with her friend

A US woman learnt her boyfriend of seven years had been cheating on her after stumbling upon a GoFundMe page set up by his mistress’s family. In a tearful TikTok video shared earlier this month, Kristen Kelly explained that her boyfriend had gone on a trip to Mexico with her best friend, Kaylyn Hutchins, where they met with a motorcycle accident. Kristen Kelly broke down on discovering her boyfriend's betrayal.

A GoFundMe to raise funds for Hutchins’s treatment led to Kelly discovering the affair.

In her TikTok video, Kelly broke down as she revealed that she is currently pregnant with her second child. She said she was left alone to take care of her and her boyfriend’s autistic daughter while he went on a trip to Mexico with her friend.

Kelly, who was 34 weeks pregnant with her second child at the time, said that her boyfriend Chris Schievink had told her he would be working the whole weekend. In reality, he was on a trip to Mexico with Kelly’s friend, with whom he had been having an affair.

“My boyfriend of 7 years, Chris cheated on me with my friend. They used a $6k trip that I bought for our family,” Massachusetts, US-based Kelly wrote on TikTok.

“I am 34 weeks pregnant with our second child. He told me he was working an hour away for the entire weekend however in reality he left the country with her… while on the trip Kalyn and Chris were in a motorcycle accident. Her family made a GoFundMe, which is how I found out. For once a motorcycle accident saved someone's life,” she explained.

“I feel so betrayed, I feel so stupid,” Kelly says in her video, sobbing.

According to Bored Panda, her TikTok video has amassed over 12 million views. Meanwhile, the GoFundMe page set up for Kaylyn Hutchins has been taken down.

In a follow-up video posted on June 15, Kelly said she and Chris had broken up and would not be reconciling. “This man cheated on me, and if this man loved me, he wouldn’t have done that,” she said.