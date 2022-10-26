Woman gives one colour box to house help with 2 children, this is what she says

A video that has recently been shared on Instagram has been going viral for a very heartwarming and frankly inspirational reason. The video showcases a house help cleaning up the floor as a few text inserts flash across the screen and narrate exactly what happened as part of a conversation between her and her employer. It becomes quite evident that the woman whose house this lady can be seen working at had brought some watercolours for her kids. This is when she realised the lady has two children, and giving her one set of colours might cause the two children to quarrel among themselves. This is why she promised to buy another one for her. This is when the housekeeper informed the woman for whom she works that her children are not like that and would happily share among themselves.

“This conversation left me speechless. We as parents struggle to make our kids learn moral values and it often becomes a tough task. Out of parental love & affection, we buy needless things in abundance, sometimes identical things to avoid fights between siblings, to make sure they don't feel interior than anyone (and) to satisfy their demands & shower our infinite love.” Some steps we can take to ensure that siblings share between each other are, “Try to convince your child to wait for things they demand from you. Never buy things for each child separately. Let them learn to share things without forcing them to do it. Don't make it a point to share "ALWAYS". It can irritate the child. Not everything needs to be shared.”

Watch the video right here:

This video, which was posted on September 5th, has already received over 70,500 likes.

"Many times it's our ego which buy things for them that my kid should not deprived of anything. If any other kid refuses to share again our ego comes and we think I can afford, I will buy myself," a person on Instagram wrote. A second added, "All the points are very very meaningful. And I am proud of her... she is teaching her kids good values and the art of living life." A third comment read, "Her kindness taught her children about sharing."

