Woman goes viral for screaming at her cheating husband in public: ‘You’re disgusting’

A video going viral on TikTok shows a furious woman screaming at her cheating husband. Kelly Smith chanced upon her husband cozying up to another woman on a beach and filmed her enraged reaction. Her video has gone viral on social media. Kelly Smith found her husband on the beach with another woman (Representational image)

According to the New York Post, Smith was nine months pregnant when she found her husband with another woman.

“Who the f*** is this?” she was heard asking her husband, who appeared to be lying on the beach with a woman dressed in black shorts and a brown top.

“I’m his nine-month pregnant wife. Who are you?” she asked the woman during her expletive-filled rant.

Smith then appeared to push her husband while yelling “We’re getting a divorce. We got a divorce.”

She then turned to the woman and asked if she was aware that her boyfriend had a nine month pregnant wife. “He told me he was getting a divorce,” the woman replied.

“No! He’s not getting a divorce! What did you do with him!?” Smith yelled. “You’re disgusting. You’re f***** disgusting,” she informed her husband, who soon left the beach with his girlfriend.

“15 years we were together! 15 f**** years!” Smith reminded her husband as he left.

Footage of the showdown has collected millions of views on TikTok. Many people on the platform sympathised with Smith, who revealed that the confrontation actually took place in April 2023.

“I have been trying to get divorced ever since, but the court in my county is so backed up that we haven’t even gone to court yet,” she wrote, adding that her husband has neither seen their daughter nor paid child support since October 2023.

