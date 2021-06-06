Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj rescues eight-foot-long king cobra

The woman, Sasmite Gochhait, and her husband Akil Munda were in for a scare when they saw their 2-year-old child crawl towards the snake.
ANI | , Mayurbhanj, Odisha
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The woman who captured the king cobra.(Twitter/@ANI)

An 8-foot long king cobra was rescued by a woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Saturday from near her house.

The woman, Sasmite Gochhait, and her husband Akil Munda were in for a scare when they saw their 2-year-old child crawl towards the snake.

Munda grabbed his son and jumped out the window while Gochhait, who has never touched a snake before this, grabbed the reptile.

ANI also shared images of the woman and the reptile on Twitter:

"As soon as I saw my baby crawl towards the cobra I grabbed him and jumped out the window to call officials. We went to call range officer Krishna Gochhait and told him about the incident. He rushed home with me," he added.

"I and my husband rushed to the village. It was the first time I have caught the King cobra inside a house. We released it in its habitat. I am very thankful to the forest department and range officer who helped us in this situation," Sasmita told ANI.

