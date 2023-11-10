Woman inspired by stretch marks on her body creates stunning artwork with it

One can gain artistic inspiration from almost anything, and for this woman, the stretch marks on her body ignited her creativity to make stunning paintings and patterns. Since she shared a video explaining the story behind her designs, her artwork has gone viral on social media and won the hearts of many.

Sarah-Elaine Fritch makes art using stretch marks. (Instagram/@Sarah-Elaine Fritch)

The video was shared on Instagram by Sarah-Elaine Fritch. In the clip, she says, "Everything started when I found out I was pregnant. As my body grew, stretch marks started to appear. Although I felt insecure about this, I started to lean into it and created a pattern based off of stretch marks. This really helped me process how I was feeling. And it helped me to accept how our bodies grow and change over time." (Also Read: Nepali women transform corn husk into remarkable artwork through recycling)

In the video, you can see the woman outlining the stretch marks over her body and using a pen. She then uses the traced patterns to paint on canvases. Not only that, but she also turns her designs into digital prints and makes clothes from them.

Watch the video shared by Sarah-Elaine Fritch here:

This post was shared just a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered close to three million views and numerous likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "OMG, this is simply a gorgeous idea! My even younger self would have loved to see someone talk about their stretch marks this way."

A second commented, "Wow. That hit me right where it needed to. That’s just, wow. I’ve never thought of it like that."

A third shared, "What a beautiful model of embracing change and sharing your creative gifts! This brings tears to my eyes!"

"This is amazing! I've had stretch marks for years and I've always been so insecure about them, but this makes me feel better about them," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "I really love this. What a beautiful concept and beautiful art."

