Woman makes a quick beautiful rangoli in three minutes, stuns internet. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 26, 2022 04:50 PM IST

In a video going viral you can see a woman making a quick rangoli on the roadside. Take a look at it inside.

Woman makes a quick rangoli.(Instagram/@bhagyashree_s_tayde)
ByVrinda Jain

Diwali is so much more than just only being a festival of lights. From the Diwali ki safai, preparing snacks for guests, packing gifts, and a hundred other things, Diwali is truly a celebration like none other. On this one day, many people also show their artistic skills by making rangolis. And one of the videos that are going viral on the internet shows a woman making stunning rangoli within minutes. In a video uploaded by Kon Banega Crorepati 2021 winner Bhagyashree S Tayde, you can see a woman making a quick rangoli.

In the video, the woman first makes three circles with different colours. Then she draws a diya on top of it and makes several other patterns of flowers and wishes a happy Diwali people. As per Bhagyashree S Tayde, the woman is from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, and she completed the rangoli within three minutes.

Take a look at the woman quickly making a rangoli here:

This video was shared a few days ago; since then, it has been video 1.7 million and has more than one lakh likes. Many people were impressed with her skills. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "That Hindi handwriting is the highlight for me." Another person said, "So talented. Happy Diwali!" A third person added, "Wow, you made a rangoli just like adding spices to vegetables. Great." "And this is called a beautiful rangoli," said a fourth.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
