Woman mixes ice cream and biscuits with Maggi, sparks varied reactions

If you’re a regular on social media platforms, then you are probably not a stranger to the videos featuring odd concoctions whipped by netizens. Among all of those fusion dishes, mixing Maggi with ingredients having a completely different taste is pretty common in the mentioned clips. Now, a Instagram user Chahat Anand has shared a clip showing a recipe of Maggi mixed with Oreo biscuits and ice-cream.

“Too weird or worth a try? Share this with someone who can give it a try!” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with Anand breaking a packet of Maggi in boiling water and then adding crushed Oreo into the boiling Maggi. She then goes on to fold the Oreo in the Maggi and then tops it off with some chocolate ice-cream.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 13, the clip has garnered over 15,400 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some found the concept to be questionable, a few expressed their wish to try the dish out. Many however, stuck to their decision of having Maggi the normal way.

“This is completely unacceptable,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is injustice to Maggi,” expressed another. “Doesn’t look that bad,” said a third.

“Okay both Maggi and Oreo got ruined for me,” commented a fourth.

Would you try out this Oreo Maggi?