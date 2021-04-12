Home / Trending / Woman mixes popcorn with salad, leaves netizens asking ‘why’
Woman mixes popcorn with salad, leaves netizens asking ‘why’

The video starts with a woman adding popcorn into a bowl full of mayonnaise and veggies.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The image shows the popcorn salad.(Twitter/@codybtapp)

If the recipes of Kurkure milkshake, pasta dosa and grape pizza made you a bit queasy, then let us show you a new rocky obstacle on the road to flavour town. Shared on Twitter by Cody Tapp, a video shows the recipe of making salad with popcorn. Yes you read that right. The clip has left netizens posting mixed reactions.

The video starts with a woman adding popcorn into a bowl full of mayonnaise and veggies. It then goes on to show her mixing the ingredients and adding some greens in it.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 11, the clip has garnered over two million views and tons of comments from netizens. The concoction invited several cross reactions from netizens. Many also shared angry remarks on how the bowl of popcorn simply got wasted.

What do you think about this popcorn salad?

