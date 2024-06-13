Chilling video: Woman narrowly escapes death as speeding bus crashes into Tamil Nadu shop

In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, a government bus crashed into a roadside shop. The accident occurred when the bus was leaving its stop. It soon lost control and crashed into the opposite sweet shop, completely destroying the shop's front. A woman working inside the store sustained injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital, as per reports. The woman was working inside the store when the bus rammed into it. (X/@KamadenuTamil)

According to The Hindu, the bus left Periyakulam on Monday morning and reached Dindigul via Karur. The bus that left at 6:05 am drove around 210 kilometres to Dindigul without experiencing any technical failures. While leaving the Dindigul bus station for Theni at 1:45 pm, the bus driver drove too fast without obeying regulations, and instead of turning left, he drove straight into the shop, causing an accident. (Also Read: Uttarakhand: 3 women dead, 26 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The previous day, the bus operated without any maintenance issues. According to the TNSTC statement, the bus driver's negligent attitude caused the accident, and disciplinary action has been taken against him.

A video of the accident has been doing rounds on the internet. The bone-chilling clip shows the woman working inside the small store. Within seconds, the bus appears and hits the front of the shop. The woman narrowly escapes the dangerous situation and runs to the back side to save herself. (Also Read: Haryana bus accident: 6 children dead, survivor says drunk driver was speeding; 10 points)

Earlier, after a bus ran into a momos stall in Noida, one person died while another was critically injured. According to police, the incident happened at 6.54pm at Sriram Apartments in Sector 118, Noida.

Vidya Sagar Mishra, deputy commissioner of police, said, “The bus was heading from Sector 115 towards Sector 118 when it seems to have lost control at the turn near Sriram Apartments and rammed over a roadside food cart, and then crashed into the boundary wall of the society right behind it. Two men who were at the food cart, selling momos, were run over by the bus and crushed under the wheel. Locals informed the police after which a team of Sector 113 police station reached the spot."