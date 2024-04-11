Haryana bus accident: 8 children dead, survivor says drunk driver was speeding; 10 points
Apr 11, 2024 01:19 PM IST
Haryana bus accident: Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths of children
Mahendragarh: Eight children died on Thursday and several others were injured after a school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh. Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma said that the bus driver has been arrested.
Here are 10 points on Haryana school bus accident:
- According to the initial probe, the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.
- One of the injured students told news agency ANI that the driver was drunk. "The driver was drunk and he kept the speed at 120 kmph which led to misbalance (sic)," he said.
- Dr Ravi Kaushik of Nihal hospital said 20 children were brought to the hospital. Many of them were referred to the government hospital after being provided with first aid.
- SP Arsh Verma said the doctors are conducting a medical examination of the bus driver to ascertain whether he was drunk or not. "We are also examining documents of the bus. The school authorities are yet to be contacted to fix their responsibility," he said.
- According to reports, the accident took place near Unhani village in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Thursday morning. The school was functioning despite the holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.
- The students belonged to GL Public School. Nearly 30 students were on board the private bus. A senior police official claimed the fitness certificate of the bus had expired six years ago.
- Haryana education minister Seema Trikha visited the hospital in Mahendergarh, where 12 children are undergoing treatment. She said the condition of one student is critical.
- "Strict action will be taken against the school's owner, principal and the bus driver. It is shocking how the school authorities opened the school despite government holiday. In future, we will direct all private schools to give an affidavit that they will follow all rules related to transportation and such incidents will not be repeated in the future,” she added
- Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths of children. "The accident of a school bus in Mahendragarh, Haryana is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased children. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The local administration is providing assistance to the injured children. I wish them a speedy recovery," he wrote on X.
- Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini wrote on X: "I am saddened by the school bus accident in Kanina, Mahendragarh. My condolences are with the bereaved families who have lost their innocent children. The local administration is ready to help the injured. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery"
With inputs from ANI, PTI
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Eid-ul-Fitr Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Eid-ul-Fitr Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article