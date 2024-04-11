 Six children killed, 15 injured after school bus carrying 30 overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Six children killed, 15 injured after school bus carrying 30 overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 11:50 AM IST

Haryana accident: The incident took place near Unhani village in Mahendragarh district on Thursday morning.

Rohtak: At least six children were killed and 15 others injured after a school bus carrying 30 children overturned in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Thursday morning, police said.

School bus that overturned in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Thursday morning.(HT Photo)
School bus that overturned in Haryana's Mahendergarh on Thursday morning.(HT Photo)

Police officials said the school bus belonging to GL Public School in Kanina met with an accident near Unhani village of the Mahendergarh district after the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. The school was functioning despite a holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The injured students were rushed to various hospitals in Mahendergarh and Narnaul. The official documents show that the bus's fitness certificate had expired six years ago in 2018,” said a senior police official.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the bus driver was drunk.

Mahendergarh SP Arsh Verma said that doctors are conducting a medical examination of the bus driver to ascertain whether he was drunk or not.

“We are also examining documents of the bus. The school authorities are yet to be contacted to determine their responsibility. Two children are still critical and undergoing treatment. Six children had died,” the SP added.

Haryana education minister Seema Trikha said she had spoken to the deputy commissioner and Mahendergarh superintendent of police to visit the hospital where the students are undergoing treatment and begin investigating the matter.

(With reporter inputs)

