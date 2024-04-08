Haryana: SUV chases IAS officer inspecting illegal mining, tries to hit his car twice

A suspicious SUV purportedly made an intentional attempt to hit the vehicle of the Naraingarh sub-divisional magistrate, Yash Jaluka, while he was patrolling to inspect the area for any unlawful mining activities on Sunday. The SUV chased Yash Jaluka's car, trying to strike it twice at considerable speed, but the official narrowly avoided the collision, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Naraingarh sub-divisional magistrate Yash Jaluka.

It's believed that the occupants of the SUV, suspected to have ties with the mining underworld, fled the scene.

The incident took place at 1am on the intervening night of March 27 and 28, and an FIR was lodged in the matter on Saturday, police added.

Recently, two such inspections and raids were carried out to check illegal mining in the rivers of Naraingarh area.

On the complaint of the SDM's security guard, Naraingarh Police registered a case on April 6 against the owner and driver of the SUV under various IPC sections, including obstruction in government work and attempt to murder, PTI added.

Yash Jaluka, 29, is a 2021-batch IAS officer, and is currently posted as SDM Naraingarh in Ambala district.

What FIR states