Haryana: SUV chases IAS officer inspecting illegal mining, tries to hit his car twice
It's believed that the occupants of the SUV, suspected to have ties with the mining underworld, fled the scene.
A suspicious SUV purportedly made an intentional attempt to hit the vehicle of the Naraingarh sub-divisional magistrate, Yash Jaluka, while he was patrolling to inspect the area for any unlawful mining activities on Sunday. The SUV chased Yash Jaluka's car, trying to strike it twice at considerable speed, but the official narrowly avoided the collision, news agency PTI reported citing officials.
The incident took place at 1am on the intervening night of March 27 and 28, and an FIR was lodged in the matter on Saturday, police added.
Recently, two such inspections and raids were carried out to check illegal mining in the rivers of Naraingarh area.
On the complaint of the SDM's security guard, Naraingarh Police registered a case on April 6 against the owner and driver of the SUV under various IPC sections, including obstruction in government work and attempt to murder, PTI added.
Yash Jaluka, 29, is a 2021-batch IAS officer, and is currently posted as SDM Naraingarh in Ambala district.
What FIR states
- SDM Yash Jaluka, his security guard and three others, including the driver, were patrolling in their private car when an SUV started following them.
- According to the FIR, based on the complaint filed by constable Jasbir Singh, the PSO of the SDM, Jaluka, along with local tehsildar Abhishek Pilania, had left his Naraingarh residence in a private vehicle to inspect illegal mining in the area at 1am on March 28, The Indian Express reported.
- When the SDM tried to stop the SUV near the bridge of Toka Sahib Gurudwara village, the occupants of the SUV attempted to intentionally hit their car at a high speed and later fled from the spot.
- “An Innova car started following the vehicle. When an attempt was made to flag down the Innova, its driver tried to hit the SDM’s vehicle. Then, the officers followed the Innova car. When its driver was called, he again tried to hit the SDM’s vehicle,” The Indian Express quoted Jasbir Singh, who was accompanying the officer, as saying.
- Nearly two years ago, a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer Surender Singh was allegedly run over by a dumper truck during a raid against illegal stone mining in Nuh district.
- A little over a year ago, some members of suspected mining mafia allegedly attacked a team of cops in Panipat's Bapoli area.
