Woman opens up about emotional cost of moving cities for work, internet says ‘Nothing can beat that pain’

Moving to a new city for work often feels exciting at first. There is the promise of better opportunities, independence and the thrill of building a life on your own terms. But once the excitement settles, many people begin to experience the quieter and more emotional side of relocation.

The post resonated with professionals living away from home for work. (Representational Image)

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A recent LinkedIn post captured this exact feeling, resonating with many professionals online who admitted they had experienced the same emotions after moving away from home for work.

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LinkedIn post strikes a chord online

The post was shared by LinkedIn user Esha Malhotra. Sharing it, she wrote, “You know something nobody talks about when you’re busy living the IT life in an IT city? The pain of leaving your family behind. While the perks are amazing, who doesn’t like going back home and just getting a hug from your mom, having to sit with your dad and share what happened throughout the day or help pick outfits with your sister. There’s always the big glorious picture everyone sees around you. The freedom. The lifestyle you choose for yourself. No fights. Doing things the way you like. But the quality time you could’ve also spent with your family, that’s always a loss :(”

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly resonated with users who related to the emotional reality of living away from home. Many people shared how professional growth often comes with personal sacrifices that are rarely spoken about openly online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly resonated with users who related to the emotional reality of living away from home. Many people shared how professional growth often comes with personal sacrifices that are rarely spoken about openly online. {{/usCountry}}

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One person wrote, "Nothing can beat that pain of leaving the family and friends behind."

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Another commented, "Although the pain of leaving the family remains in the heart, we forget the pain with the company of good friends foe some time."

"Hard relate," read a third comment.

A third user wrote, "Freedom feels exciting until you realise some of the people you love most aren’t part of your everyday life anymore."

A fourth user commented, "Wow! Your reflection on belonging is TRULY inspiring!"

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Internet users open up about homesickness

Several others continued the conversation by sharing their own experiences of moving cities for work and missing home.

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A fifth user added, "Growing professionally while emotionally missing home is such a strange phase of life honestly."

"The salary grows, the experience grows… but sometimes the distance grows too," read a sixth comment.

For many users, it served as a reminder that while career growth brings independence and opportunities, it can also come with emotional challenges that are often left unspoken.