Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman orders electric toothbrush worth 12,000 online, receives chaat masala

Woman orders electric toothbrush worth 12,000 online, receives chaat masala

trending
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:25 PM IST

A woman ordered an electric toothbrush online. However, when she received the packet she grew suspicious about it. Upon checking, she found chaat masala inside it.

Woman receives chaat masala instead of the electric toothbrush she ordered online. (Twitter/@badassflowerbby)
ByVrinda Jain

In the age of online shopping, we order several things. From clothes and jewellery to even groceries, many things can be delivered to our homes within minutes. However, we may sometimes receive the wrong products due to mix-ups. Recently, something similar happened to a woman who ordered an electric toothbrush from Amazon but received masala boxes instead.

According to Twitter user @badassflowerbby, her mother had paid cash on delivery for the pricey toothbrush. She picked the specific vendor because it provided the item at a discount. The user's mother didn't pay for the box because she thought it was 'suspiciously light' when it came. So, when she opened the packet, she discovered four boxes of MDH Chat Masala inside.

@badassflowerbby also added, "The seller keeps their listings 1-3k lower than other sellers on big-ticket items, which tempts more people to order from them. One may argue you should check seller feedback before ordering, but how many people do that? Especially as you have to click away from the listing to do so."

Take a look at her tweet here:

https://twitter.com/badassflowerbby/status/1624787729400885249?s=46&t=meV_Yk8-9yVvqxR8IPn5iQ

This tweet was shared on February 12. Since being shared on social media, it has been liked by more than 600 people, and several have even left comments on it.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Twitter comments section wrote, "Same happened with me in 2021. I ordered an electric toothbrush, and he sent me a normal brush. I think this seller has changed his name." Another person added, "Why did you order from a seller who has 92% negative reviews?" "This time, order masala. You might end up with a toothbrush," joked a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon india spice
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP