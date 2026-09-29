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Woman pays 30,000 rent for one room in Bengaluru 3 BHK: ‘Overpriced as hell, nice view though’

The video of a woman paying ₹30,000 in rent for a single room in a 3 BHK apartment in Bengaluru prompted a debate on social media about affordability.

Updated on: Sep 29, 2026, 08:41:00 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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A video about a Bengaluru flat sparked a debate on house hunting. In the video, a content creator claimed that she was paying 30,000 for a single room in a 3BHK flat. She further shared a tour of her room, which featured a large window and an attached balcony.

View from a 3 BHK in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@by_shivs)
View from a 3 BHK in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@by_shivs)

“POV: you pay 30k for a room in Bangalore and it’s actually a steal,” the content creator who goes by Shivs on Instagram wrote while sharing a video of her accommodation.

Also Read: Indian woman pays 45,000 rent for ‘tiny room’ in Dubai: ‘In India, you can get a 3BHK’

The video opens with her saying, “I pay 30,000 for a room in a 3 BHK in Bengaluru and honestly it is kind of a steal. And, before you come at me, let me show you why.”

She then shows her beautifully decorated room, with a large window on one side and an attached balcony. As the clip progresses, she steps out onto the balcony to show the surrounding view.

What did social media say?

An individual revealed, “I pay 50,000 for a 2 BHK with a graveyard view.” Another posted, “Ok, I am jealous.”

Also Read: ₹3.5 lakh for one-week stay in Barcelona, says Europe is ‘way more expensive’ than India">Indian founder pays 3.5 lakh for one-week stay in Barcelona, says Europe is ‘way more expensive’ than India

A third commented, “People commenting it’s a lot, haven't tried house hunting recently or maybe are okay living in lanes that can feel shady at night (that they might not find shady, everyone’s level of shady is diff), or some catch like that. I have looked for houses for 3 months in Indiranagar, CV Raman nagar , Richmond Town, Halasuru, Cox Town, Cambridge road, some parts of Whitefield (extremely close to metro) and this is the standard rate for a good apartment in a ‘safe’ gated society. Safe is the keyword. Safe to men looks very different. I see the kinda lanes men find safe where I’d never step in at night for the life of me, forget living. So honestly, congratulations gurl.”

Arguing that he was paying more than necessary, one person expressed, “Overpriced as hell, nice view tho.” A fifth wrote, “You can get a 1bhk for that same kinda bedroom with a hall and kitchen by yourself.” The content creator responded, “Trust me, I have tried. Very Sh**ty 1 BHK here.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.

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Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
Discover the latest Trending News, viral videos, social media stories and unusual events from India and around the world. Stay updated with the topics everyone is talking about.
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