Woman plays guitar and sings for her dog. Pooch’s reaction is too cute to handle

The video of the woman singing a song for her dog was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the woman singing for her dog.(Instagram/@lesliemosier)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 07:12 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents often love to pamper their pet babies in any way they can. From buying them gifts to performing for them, the acts of pampering involve various things. Just like this post that shows a beautiful scenario. It shows a woman singing song for her dog. There is a chance that the video will leave you happy and smiling.

“For a sweet and sentimental song, Doug sure is excited. Today’s #songformydog is Iris by @googoodollsofficial. Comment below what I should sing to him next!” she wrote while sharing the video.

The video shows her sitting on floor with her guitar. The dog is seen sitting on a bed kept beside her. Throughout the video, the woman keeps on singing in a wonderful voice. What is amazing to see is the dog’s reaction to the performance.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 6.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

The dog showcased in the video also has its own Instagram page. “Thank you everyone for listening. We will be putting the full versions of these covers up on Spotify soon!” read a comment from the page.

“Love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “The way he wags his tail and looks at you,” posted another. “Looooove,” commented a third. “The absolute look of pure love he gives you is everything,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

