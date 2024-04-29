Woman proposes to partner as a tornado comes close to them. Watch wholesome video

Numerous people plan to give their partners a big, wholesome and memorable proposal. And that's exactly what a US woman did for her partner. However, there's a unique element in her proposal that made it extra special- a tornado. Yes, you read that right. The woman proposed in front of a tornado, and their heartening video went viral on social media. Snapshot of the woman proposing in front of a tornado.

"Also, I proposed to my partner today! We pulled over so we could see the tornado that was ~40 min from us. We both love storms and storm chasing, so I wanted to propose in front of a storm. I never thought I would actually have the opportunity to do it in front of a tornado," wrote X handle @goodluckbabe in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Pilot's emotional proposal to flight attendant mid-air will tug at your heartstrings. Watch)

The video opens to show the couple standing and watching the tornado. That's when the woman goes down on one knee with a ring in her hand and asks her partner to marry her. Her partner, in response, jumps in excitement and says yes.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 27. Since being posted, it has gained close to three lakh views. The share also has more than 6,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. (Also Read: 'What a moment': Man's heartfelt proposal is a hit with netizens)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I love how sweet and authentic this is, sweatpants and all. I want to experience love like this one day."

A second posted, "This is so cute! I am tearing up. Congrats!"

A third added, "OMG, that's so cute! Congratulations."

"This is so precious, and it would be totally rad to implement Respect the Wind from the Twister soundtrack somewhere in the ceremony (at least that's what popped into my head!)" commented a fourth.