Woman quickly and efficiently filling baskets with oranges as they come out of a machine goes viral. Watch

Many people are able to complete various tasks with a lot of ease. Some things that may look challenging to us may come naturally to others. And this video of a lady filling baskets with oranges quickly and efficiently proves the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman in the video is seen filling plastic baskets with oranges in the 17-second video posted on Twitter. She pulls out a new basket as the first is filled, pushing it back with her leg. She repeats this process several times as oranges can be seen coming out of a machine. Just behind her, another person is stacking up the baskets.

This post was shared by the Twitter account How Things Work. In the post's caption, the Twitter user wrote, "Big respect, that's not an easy job at all. Expertly done."

Watch the full video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has raked up over 6 million views. Many people have even commented on the video.

Take a look at the video here:

An individual posted, "They could have raised it one foot or two so that the workers would not have to bend over. This would allow for easier and more agile work and would improve production." Another person wrote, "I feel like a couple more mechanical customizations, and this could not be as backbreaking." "Exhausting labor. Can't imagine the back pain at the end of the day," wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON