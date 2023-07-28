Woman quits 3 days after joining job, asks if she’s ‘overreacting’

Joining a new workplace can be overwhelming. From working with new colleagues to understanding your role and figuring out the work culture of the organisation, there are several things people need to think about. However, amid these if one faces unfavourable situations, then it may make them look for new work options. This Reddit user went through something like this. She shared a detailed post explaining why she quit her job within three days of joining it. Furthermore, she also asked if she overreacted.

What made the woman quit her job?

The woman's post has prompted a chatter among netizens (representational image). (Unsplash/@nickmorrison)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I started work for a company on Monday. Wednesday, the boss called me in to chew me out … and it led to me quitting. I would appreciate some insight as to whether I was justified in doing so, or if I'm overreacting,” she wrote. In the next few lines she explained how she felt about her boss scolding her for not doing her work, spending more than 10 minutes in the bathroom and not disclosing that she previously faced mental health issues.

Also Read: Company fires top performer to teach a lesson to employees

“He questioned why I wasn't doing work when it was piling up. (He never assigned me any work, it was my colleague and mentor who assigned me work, which I was, in fact, doing.),” she explained. “He accused me of disappearing for ages (I was in the toilet for 10+ minutes, he questioned why I took so long to go to the toilet, when I said it's because of constipation, he said I should have declared this issue to him during the interview too),” she further explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I explained all the above to him, he accused me of being argumentative. He then told me he was giving me until tomorrow (which is today) to decide if I am able to work there. I told him I didn't need till tomorrow, and said I was resigning effective immediately,” she added.

She also explained that her dad is not happy about the situation and said that she “should have toughed it out”. “Did I do the right thing, or should I have stayed?” she further posted urging netizens to share their opinions.

Take a look at this entire post by the woman explaining why she quit her job:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared some 12 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this work-related post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“‘So, QueenMangosteen, tell us a little about yourself’, ‘Well I stopped taking my antidepressants about half a year ago. And I'm constipated’. ‘When can you start?’. Would also be a good answer for ‘Tell us about a weakness you have’ type question,” shared a Reddit user. “Seriously I think you have a legal action against this employer. Everything he asked about your constipation and mental health are illegal to ask,” added another. “If you are treated this way as a new hire in training, he would have continued to treat you this way. He would have manipulated you to work harder and possibly off the clock. You did the right thing, good luck on your next job,” joined a third. “Toxic. You made the right call,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON