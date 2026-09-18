Woman quits ‘dream job’ at Deloitte to create content: ‘Today, she is getting opportunities in movies, web series’

Quitting a corporate job to chase a dream can feel like a massive gamble, but focusing on the journey rather than a rigid destination often leads to surprising success. A recent LinkedIn post highlighted this exact mindset, telling the story of an ex-Deloitte employee who traded her corporate routine for content creation by ditching five-year goals in favour of six-month milestones.

Iswaryaa G P, who left Deloitte to start content creation. (LinkedIn/Iswaryaa G P)

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“She left Deloitte to become a content creator. I asked her, ‘What’s your plan for the next 5 years?’” founder Jaya Shakthi Kannan wrote on LinkedIn. He replied that Iswaryaa G P’s response surprised him. She simply said, “I have no clue.”

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Kannan recalled how the content creator told him, “One year ago, I never imagined I would become a content creator. So how can I predict what I’ll be doing five years from now.”

The Chennai-based founder continued, “Instead, she is focusing on the next 6 months. Do her best. Learn. Explore. And whenever an opportunity comes her way, grab it. Today, she is already getting opportunities in movies, hosts, TV and web series.”

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{{^usCountry}} Iswaryaa’s determination left Kannan with a realisation: “We often create a fixed 5-year or 10-year plan and keep moving like a horse with blinders. But what if there is a shorter path?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iswaryaa’s determination left Kannan with a realisation: “We often create a fixed 5-year or 10-year plan and keep moving like a horse with blinders. But what if there is a shorter path?” {{/usCountry}}

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He posted, “Look at people like Jack Ma, Arnold Schwarzenegger, C. Joseph Vijay and Reed Hastings. They started with one thing, evolved into something else, and eventually became great at something nobody could have predicted when they started. Maybe we don’t need to know exactly where we’ll be in 5 years.”

Emphasising the importance of flexibility over rigid long-term plans, he encouraged focusing on short-term milestones and adaptability.

“Have a direction. Plan the next 6 months. Keep your eyes open. Grab the right opportunities. And evolve.”

He continued, “Your first step doesn’t have to define your final destination. Sometimes, the unexpected path is the one that takes you somewhere extraordinary,” adding, “My best wishes to Iswaryaa G P for the journey ahead!”

Who is Iswaryaa G P?

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Iswaryaa wrote on her LinkedIn bio, “So I quit my ‘dream job’ at Deloitte. Now, I’m a content & growth strategist at TownScholar, a brand storytelling company.” She added, “Also, create videos about anything and everything I want to talk about.”

After completing her schooling from SSM Lakshmi Ammal Matric Higher Secondary School, she graduated from PSG College of Technology. She worked at Deloitte for over three years before starting her new journey.

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “The key takeaway is that having direction doesn’t require having the entire path mapped out. Focusing on the next six months while staying open to unexpected opportunities can create room for meaningful growth.” Another posted, “This really resonates. Sometimes we put so much pressure on ourselves to have the next 5 years figured out that we forget to focus on what we can do well today.”

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A third commented, “The 6-month mindset makes a lot of sense. You can’t predict every opportunity, but you can control what you learn, what you build and how well you execute right now. Sometimes that creates the next chapter for you. Wishing her lots of luck and success for what’s ahead!”