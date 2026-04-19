Woman quits job that ‘sucked the life out of her’, moves to Dehradun: ‘I’m finally living, not just getting through’

A woman has revealed that her life has changed for the better after she quit the job that was “quietly draining” her. Anshika Singh shared an Instagram video documenting how leaving her role in Gurgaon and moving to Dehradun helped her rediscover a sense of balance and purpose.

Anshika Singh said she found a remote job which allows her to work from Dehradun

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In the post, Singh said she made the decision in October 2024 after realising her work was taking a toll on her well-being. She quit the job without another offer in hand. Singh then moved to Dehradun and took a few months off to pause and reflect on what she wanted next.

“POV: You quit the job that sucked the life out of you and moved to Dehradun,” read the on-screen caption on her Instagram video.

The transition

The transition, she admitted, was not easy. Singh spoke about facing uncertainty, going through multiple interviews, and dealing with days when she did not have clear answers about her future. Despite the doubts, she said she chose to persist.

Her efforts eventually paid off when she secured a remote job, allowing her to continue living in Dehradun while working professionally.

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{{^usCountry}} “In Oct 2024, I left a job in Gurgaon that was quietly draining me and moved to Dehradun,” she wrote on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In Oct 2024, I left a job in Gurgaon that was quietly draining me and moved to Dehradun,” she wrote on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I took a few months to pause, breathe, and figure things out. There were doubts, a lot of interviews, and days I didn’t have all the answers… {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I took a few months to pause, breathe, and figure things out. There were doubts, a lot of interviews, and days I didn’t have all the answers… {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But I didn’t give up. I found my current remote job. Now, life feels slower, gentler. More time with family, doing things I love, waking up without that heaviness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But I didn’t give up. I found my current remote job. Now, life feels slower, gentler. More time with family, doing things I love, waking up without that heaviness. {{/usCountry}}

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“It finally feels like I’m living my life… not just getting through it,” she said.

For Singh, the change has been remarkable. She gets to spend more time with her family and has carved out time for hobbies as well. More importantly, waking up in the morning does not feel like a chore.

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“Thank you universe for the life I get to live now. For the peace, the growth, and everything in between,” she concluded.

“Dehradun changes people….. I always want Indians from other states to come here to live and uplift others in the process. The city is deprived of people who can uplift others…. It is genuinely a good city to stay forever,” wrote one Instagram user in the comments section.

“Hey Anshika! How did you manage finances when moving to Dehradun? What did you start pursuing after you left Gurgaon? What specific tools and skills did you focus on to catch up the pace for your next role and/or your career? Thanks in advance!!” another asked.

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“Did the same in the year 2024. Currently Struggling with find the right remote job,” a commenter added.

(Also read: This 24-year-old moved from Delhi to Manali and now lives on just ₹25,000 a month)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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