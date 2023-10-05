Woman rescues abandoned calf, gives him a new home. Watch

When a woman saw a baby cow abandoned on the roadside, she immediately knew she had to rescue it. After giving the cow a new home, the woman took to Instagram to share about the incident and detailed how she came to save the baby.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kartavya Society. The video opens to show the calf drinking milk from a milk parlour. Later, when the woman inquires more about the cow, she learns that since the baby is a male, he was abandoned on the streets as he would not have been profitable.

Then, she takes the calf back to her home and sends it to an area where he can be with other rescued cattle.

Watch the video of the woman rescuing the calf here:

This post was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than one lakh times. The share has also garnered tons of comments.

Here’s what people are saying about the video:

An individual wrote, "You are doing amazing things!! Thank you."

A second added, "Sitting here bawling but so happy to see what you've done for this and many other sweet creatures! You're all just beautiful."

A third commented, "Ma'am, your compassion for animals demonstrates your innocence of heart and maternal nature. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you. May your support of animals never end."

"Thank You from the bottom of my heart for proving again that humanity is still alive in the form of angels like you," posted another.

A fifth said, "You're truly an amazing person! The world would be a better place if there were more people like you! May god bless you!"

A sixth shared, "Thank you so so much. Thank you to the lady, the driver, the person who picked up and gave him a bath, and gave him food. Thank you for everything. There are good human beings like you in this cruel world. Thank you, God."

