Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
trending

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

“You’re like the ice cream truck for otters,” commented an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The image shows Nadine Trottier delivering ice to the otters.(Instagram/@Nadine Trottier)

If you’re dreading to start a long day at work, this clip of otters enjoying some ice delivery is the exact thing that you need to see today. Shared on Instagram by Nadine Trottier, the clip shows her delivering ice to some adorable otters. Their pure joy may leave you happy too.

The recording starts with Trottier delivering ice to eight otters to cool them off from the scorching heat. She begins the delivery with Kunik and Quatse and then goes on to give Hardy and Mak their share of ice. All the eight otters have some unique expressions at the special delivery.

Take a look at the video to check them out

Since being shared, the clip has garnered almost four lakh views and several reactions. The adorable otters and their happy reaction after seeing the ice left many delighted. While some couldn’t stop gushing at their cuteness, others expressed their wish to do a similar job.

“Can I just swim with them all please?” asked an Instagram user. “You’re like the ice cream truck for otters,” commented another.

“The best job ever!” said a third.

What do you think of this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim

Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP