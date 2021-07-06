Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

If you’re dreading to start a long day at work, this clip of otters enjoying some ice delivery is the exact thing that you need to see today. Shared on Instagram by Nadine Trottier, the clip shows her delivering ice to some adorable otters. Their pure joy may leave you happy too.

The recording starts with Trottier delivering ice to eight otters to cool them off from the scorching heat. She begins the delivery with Kunik and Quatse and then goes on to give Hardy and Mak their share of ice. All the eight otters have some unique expressions at the special delivery.

Take a look at the video to check them out

Since being shared, the clip has garnered almost four lakh views and several reactions. The adorable otters and their happy reaction after seeing the ice left many delighted. While some couldn’t stop gushing at their cuteness, others expressed their wish to do a similar job.

“Can I just swim with them all please?” asked an Instagram user. “You’re like the ice cream truck for otters,” commented another.

“The best job ever!” said a third.

