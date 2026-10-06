Woman shares life lessons from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai: ‘Three cities that shaped who I am’

Moving to a new city often comes with challenges, but it can also bring experiences that shape a person’s outlook on life. A woman has shared how living in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai at different stages of her life taught her everything from adapting to new cultures and handling everyday responsibilities to understanding the importance of professional networking.

A woman reflected on how Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai shaped her journey and taught her independence. (Instagram/journeyswithvisandtej)

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(Also read: 27-year-old founder leaves Bengaluru for Dubai: ‘Completely burned out with system in India’)

Taking to Instagram, Thejaswini Reddy shared a video on her account @journeyswithvisandtej, reflecting on how each of the three cities played a different role in her journey.

‘Bengaluru showed me the world’

“I did not learn how to be an adult until I moved to a new city and had to do my own laundry. Here are three cities that I lived in which shaped who I am. First, Bengaluru. I was born in a small village in Andhra, and I was studying in a Telugu-medium school. At the age of 10, my family shifted to Bengaluru, and I was suddenly introduced to so many languages, cultures and people. Bengaluru literally showed me the world when my world was literally my village,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Reddy then spoke about moving to Hyderabad for work, where she began experiencing independent living. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy then spoke about moving to Hyderabad for work, where she began experiencing independent living. {{/usCountry}}

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“Second, Hyderabad. I never had a hostel experience during my college days, so I always wanted to live in a different city. So, I took the first opportunity when I got a job. This is also the city where I first joined a gym, bought my own groceries and also did my own laundry,” she added.

Dubai taught her the power of networking

The third major move came at the age of 31 when Reddy left her stable job in India and relocated to Dubai with her husband.

“Third, Dubai. At the age of 31, I left my stable job back in India and followed my husband to Dubai. I literally applied to every job there was on the job portal, and I was only ghosted. Eventually, I found a job through a connection whom I had made several years ago. This is where I first understood the power of networking,” she said.

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Sharing the clip, she summed up her journey in the caption: “Bengaluru showed me the world beyond my small village in Andhra. Hyderabad taught me adulting through groceries, laundry and the gym. And Dubai taught me how networking actually works after getting ghosted on job applications. Three cities that shaped how I think.”

(Also read: Indian woman says moving to Dubai brings a ‘huge mindset shift’: ‘People here have normalised luxury’)

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts

The post drew reactions from users who related to her experience of moving cities and becoming independent. One user wrote, “Every city teaches you something new.” Another said, “It’s amazing how places shape who we become.” A third commented, “Moving away from home really changes you.” Echoing her takeaway about finding work in Dubai, another added, “Networking really can open unexpected doors.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)