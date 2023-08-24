Woman steals heart with her dance performance to Chaleya. Watch

A woman’s amazing dance performance to the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has gone viral on social media. This song was released just a few days ago and has been sung by Pooja Venkatesh. (Also Read: Woman's fiery dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa will make your jaw drop)

Picture of the woman dancing to the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.(Instagram/@Pooja Venkatesh)

The video opens to show Instagram user Pooja Venkatesh, dressed in a t-shirt and pants standing near a beach. As the song Chaleya plays, she gives a power-packed performance to it.

Watch the video of Pooja Venkatesh dancing to the song Chaleya here:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 57,000 times. The share has also received close to 5,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this performance here:

An individual wrote, “I love your fabulous dance." A second added, "Wow, what a dance. You are killing it with your moves." "I am just obsessed with this song, and now with your performance too." "How can someone be so perfect?! You rocked it," expressed a fourth. A fifth said, "Watching your dance multiple times." A sixth commented, "Awesome moves."