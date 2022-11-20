Woman surprises brother with her newborn baby, his reaction wins over netizens

Meeting a newborn baby for the first is in itself an incredible experience for anyone. While many are left awestruck at first sight, others simply can’t contain their joy and excitement. And this video posted online belongs to the latter category. It captures a man’s priceless reaction upon meeting his sibling’s newborn baby for the first time. The video is such that you’ll watch it several times to soak in all the excitement.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Magically News. It is credited to TikTok users who go by the handles @tyece0 and @kingkennj. “Her uncle’s excitement though, family is everything,” read the caption of the post shared on Instagram. The video opens with a text overlay that reads, “When you live out of state and surprise your family with your newborn.” It then shows a man getting the surprise of his life, that too in the form of an adorable newborn baby. And his repeated “Oh my goodness!” reaction as he crouches down to greet the newborn is too wholesome to miss. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, but we will definitely recommend you watch the video.

Watch the video right here to find out what happens next:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has amassed more than 3.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still going up. The share has also received over 21,300 likes and several retweets.

“The hierarchy is: baby first, sibling second. The excitement was so real,” commented an individual. “Looooved him!!! His energy,” shared another. “I love this so much and could watch it all day!” expressed a third. “His head yanked up so fast at the beginning. You know he was thinking, ‘Oh god, am I about to have to adopt this baby left on my front porch?!’ He strikes me as the kind of guy who would in a heart beat,” wrote a fourth. “Perfect in every way,” remarked a fifth. “

