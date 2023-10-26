Woman takes home doll, claims it blinks and moves things around

A woman who took a doll to her home claims that it is haunted, and since taking it, she has been facing increased paranormal activity at her residence. An event manager at The Scottish Ghost Company, the woman also said that her dog started behaving strangely after she brought the doll.

The images are taken from a video shared by The Scottish Ghost Company about the 'haunted' doll. (Instagram/@thescottishghostcompany)

Yvonne Hydes told Glasgow Live that she took the doll home and placed it in a spare room. She claimed that since then strange things have been happening at her home. According to her, random items were moved from their places, and she also heard knocks. Hydes shared that she even saw the doll blink.

How did Hydes get the doll?

“One of the member's friends had brought the doll to him after being on holiday in the north of England. They bought it from a charity shop. A lot of people hand in things like that to us. Most of the dolls I do have are all hand me downs so they don't bother me at all, but that night in Provan Hall I was sitting in the base room, and she made me feel uncomfortable,” Hydes told Glosgow live while explaining how she came across the doll.

"I brought her into the house, and she sat in the spare room. Everything was fine for a few days, but then I started to notice some knocking. My family and I heard a really loud knock to the point we jumped up, and the dog was going mental, but no one was at the door. We checked the Ring doorbell, and no one was there. My husband doesn't believe in anything paranormal, but even he heard it. The knocking continued, but it started to come from above, and it continued for a few days before stopping,” she claimed.

“Suddenly my cocker spaniel took a dislike to the doll being in the room. It started barking at the doll and shaking,” she added.

The company she works for also shared a video of the doll on Instagram. The members of the organisation believe that they saw the doll blink while recording the video.

Take a look at the video here:

What does Hydes plan to do next?

Hydes has currently kept the doll on the back of her car. She told the outlet that she would bring it out only for investigations and events. “She is in a black bag in the boot of the car, and she isn't coming back into the house yet. Since she has been in the boot it has been quiet. I may bring her back in to see what happens,” she shared.

