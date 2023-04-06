Woman tries chutney made using red ants in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. Watch

Different regions across India have their own unique local dishes that may seem unfamiliar to others. Travel blogger Vidya recently tasted one such dish on her visit to Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. She also took to Instagram to share about a dish called chinti ki chutney that is made using red ants.

The image shows the woman trying a dish made using red ants in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar.(Instagram/@explore_with_vids)

“I bet this is the most unique experience anyone can have! More than 70% of the population of Bastar comprises different tribal communities. Their lives are nothing like our fast paced city life. I had the privilege to live with the locals during my visit to Bastar, arranged by @unexploredbastar and @kangervalley. Some of their customs and traditions are so modern that I wouldn’t have believed it, had I not seen it myself. Plan a trip to Bastar, at least once, it will be an eye opener in many ways! And I am sure you will love it,” she posted alongside the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the blogger exploring the place and trying the unusual dish.

The video was posted about five days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 4.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments from people. While some appreciated her for highlighting this traditional dish, some shared this is an item they won’t try.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I am from Chhattisgarh. Thank you for appreciating our culture. Many people mock us! Proud chaatisgarhiya and beyond that an Indian,” wrote an Instagram user. “I am the only one you got traumatised by this chutney,” commented another. “I have seen this video many times,” shared a third.