Woman tweets about scam that involves ‘legitimately scary’ message from ‘bank’

Mobile banking has made people’s lives easier. However, there is no denying that it has also opened up the risk of cybercrime. Scarily, perpetrators are coming up with more and more convincing ways to trap users into giving them access to their bank accounts. Recently, Twitter user Lavanya Mohan shared a post to show one such message by a scammer.

“It’s legitimately scary how good phishing and banking scams have become. Just 15 minutes ago I got this text and the link led to this VERY CONVINCING landing page. Here’s how you can spot a scam,” she wrote. Alongside, she shared two images. One of the pictures shows a text she received. The other one shows a picture of a site that looks eerily similar to the original HDFC homepage.

Take a look at the posts:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has received close to 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also accumulated more than 700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Got this one today. Saying my non-existent account has already been blocked. Sigh,” shared a Twitter user. “At this point I’m convinced that the scammers are just spraying and praying for someone to trip,” posted another. “Main issue, banks never use a mobile number for sending SMS... They all use SMS headers registered with telcos,” explained a third. “Got the same message today morning,” wrote a fourth.

