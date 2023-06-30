Woman twirls with a ring of fire around her dress. Watch jaw dropping video

Dance videos often leave people stunned. However, there are some performances that are not just superb but they make your jaw drop. A video of one such dance was posted on Reddit. It shows a woman twirling with a ring of fire around her dress. Let that sink in.

The image shows the woman twirling with a ring of fire around her dress. (Reddit/@fat_old_boy)

The caption posted along with the video suggests that the woman is performing a traditional Persian dance called Sama. The video opens to show the woman standing on a stage with the edges of her dress on fire. As she stands up and starts moving, it becomes clear that the fire is in a ring surrounding her dress and her actual attire is not on fire.

Take a look at the amazing dance involving fire:

Did that performance leave you absolutely amazed? You’re not alone. Many netizens took to the comments section of the video to express how much they loved the clip.

Check out how Reddit users reacted to the video of the woman dancing with fire:

“That’s metal af but how does she stop?” asked a Reddit user. To which, another person replied, “Once she REALLY gets going… she will eventually lift off and the thinner air in the upper atmosphere will starve out the fire.” A third added, “I used to juggle with fire torches. These things are soaked in fuel and burn for less than 5 minutes. The burning material here seems to be even thinner than my burning torches so I'm guessing they will last even less. I think she will just dance until the flames turn off.” A fourth explained, “I always wondered how do people performing dances that involve rotating several times not get dizzy.” A fifth wrote, “I’m not gonna comment on how crazy this is, but she pulls it off like a champion – someone find this woman and make her the queen!”

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received more than 24,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video?