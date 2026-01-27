Woman wears Nauvari saree to Canadian citizenship ceremony: ‘Keeping my roots alive’

She also shared glimpses of her Citizenship Oath Ceremony where she received the certificate.

“Today marks one of the most significant milestones of my life. Wearing a Nauvari saree that carries strength, dignity resilience and continuity this moment reflects years of perseverance adaptation and quiet determination,” Divya said in an Instagram post that shows her posing with her Canadian citizenship certificate while dressed in a saree.

She shared photographs of her ensemble on Instagram, where many praised her for choosing a saree.

When a woman from Maharashtra made the momentous decision to become a Canadian citizen, she honoured her roots by wearing something traditional from her home state. Divya Lotikar wore a Nauvari saree to the Canada Citizenship Oath Ceremony, complete with a traditional nath (nose pin) and bindi on her forehead.

While sharing the video on Instagram, the Indian-origin woman reasserted her love for her motherland. “Proud to be where I am without forgetting where I’m from. Keeping my roots alive,” she wrote.

The ceremony is a formal event where new citizens officially take the Oath of Citizenship, pledging allegiance to Canada and its laws. Only after taking the oath do applicants officially become Canadian citizens.

Internet reacts Divya’s video drew mixed reactions online, but many praised her for dressing up in ethnic wear.

“Tradition & Achievement in one frame,” wrote one viewer.

“Yes girl, take your culture with you, that's the true meaning of a global citizen,” said another.

“You just gave me a nice idea to wear Marathi ethnic wear for my USA citizenship ceremony,” an Instagram user commented.

Many people also congratulated her on becoming a Canadian citizen.