Woman works on laptop while riding pillion on bike, receives flak

The pressure of deadlines at work sometimes compels people to switch on their laptops and work in the weirdest places. While one person was captured using a laptop inside a film theatre, another did so during his wedding. And now, a woman was seen working on her device while riding pillion on a bike. The video has left people saying how it can put both the woman’s and the driver’s lives at risk.

The image shows a woman working on laptop while on a bike. (Reddit/@Construction1ne)

“Only in Bengaluru,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens with a text insert flashing across the screen that reads, “Tell me you are in Bengaluru, without telling me you’re in Bengaluru.” Captured from inside a car, the clip shows a woman sitting behind a man on a bike with a laptop in front of her. She is seen riding without wearing a helmet.

Take a look at this video of the woman using a laptop while riding a bike:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 1,000 upvotes. People have expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

Here's what people are saying about the post:

“That’s just so dumb,” posted an Instagram user. “Are you trying to die because that’s going to get you killed,” shared another. “It is extremely irresponsible to do what they’re doing in the video,” commented a third. “It is so sad,” expressed a fourth. “So riding pillion doesn’t require a helmet?!” wrote a fifth.

