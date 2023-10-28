Woman's belly dance to San Sanana remix sets the stage on fire. Watch

A woman performing belly dance to the remix of the song San Sanana by Farooq Got Audio has gone crazy viral on social media. The woman’s effortless dance to the beats of the song will wow you.

Snapshot of the woman dancing.

The clip was shared on Instagram by user Manisha Dagore. It shows Dagore in a black outfit. She seems to be standing in the living space of her home. As the song San Sanana plays, she matches her expressions and dance steps to the beats of the song. She even lip-syncs the song and gives an outstanding performance.

Watch the video of the woman belly dancing here:

This post was shared on October 11. Since being posted, it has gone viral with more than 2.3 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many loved her performance.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Super dance.”

A second said, “I think my Instagram will burn.”

A third commented, “Damn girl, you are fire!”

A fourth shared, “Oh my God! You’re absolutely stunning.”

“The confidence you carried oh my God, this was such an elegant piece of dancing,” posted another.

A sixth added, “You are rocking those dance moves.”

Many others reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.

