Woman's belly dance to Shreya Ghoshal's Latoo will make your jaw-drop. Watch

A woman's amazing belly dance to the song Latoo by Pravin Mani and Shreya Ghoshal from the 2008 film Ghajini has caught the attention of many on the Internet. Her effortless dance to the beats of the song is sure to wow you.

Snapshot of the woman dancing.

"Trend with a bellydance twist," wrote Medhavi Mishra as she shared her video. The clip opens to show Mishra in a black coloured outfit. As the song Latoo plays, she gives an effortless performance to it. She even manages to match her facial expressions to the song and even lip-syncs it.

Watch the video of Mishra doing belly dance to the song Latoo here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 42,000 views. The share also has more than 4,000 likes and numerous comments. Several people said that they loved Mishra's performance.

Check out what people are saying about the dance video here:

An individual wrote, "You did it the best so far."

"How seamlessly you do transitions in the steps," said a second.

A third commented, "Amazing nice performance."

A fourth added, "The best moves for this trend."

"Fantastic," shared a fifth.

Many others also reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.

Earlier, another belly dance clip of a woman grooving to the remix of the song San Sanana by ‘Farooq Got Audio’ went crazy viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Manisha Dagore. Her amazing dance wowed many people.

