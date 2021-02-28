Woman’s Bharatanatyam dance on how emojis will walk is a treat to watch

In our daily lives, emojis play a super important part in expressing our emotions to the person on the other side. But have you ever wondered how the emojis would act if they were alive? This Instagram video of a woman describing how emojis may walk may amaze you thoroughly and make you play the clip on loop.

The video features Aishwarya, a Bharatanatyam dancer, showing off the different ways some emojis may behave if they could walk. What makes the clip more interesting is how she creatively shows each emoji based on the steps of the classical dance.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on February 14, the clip has garnered over 12,100 likes and several comments from netizens. Netizens lauded Aishwarya’s talented choreography and requested more videos like this. Many also shared fire and heart emojis to show their appreciation for the video.

“So lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your elegance and expressions,” commented another. “Mind blown over your knee strength,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?